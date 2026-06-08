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08.06.2026 21:11:17
The SpaceX IPO is Just Days Away. Here's What History Says Will Happen Next.
This year is shaping up to be a historic in terms of companies going public. Artificial intelligence (AI) start-ups Anthropic and OpenAI plan their initial public offerings (IPOs) this year, but unquestionably, the biggest debut is expected to be SpaceX. The company is looking to raise $75 billion in its offering, which will dwarf previous records by a wide margin.The hype machine is ramping up at dizzying proportions, and that's understandable. The chance to get in on the ground floor and ride the rocket maker to new heights is certainly a tempting proposition. So, should investors buy SpaceX on IPO day? Let's see what lessons we can glean from history.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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