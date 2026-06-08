Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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08.06.2026 10:48:00
The SpaceX IPO Is Just Days Away. History Says the Stock Will Do This When It Starts Trading.
SpaceX, the rocket and satellite company founded by Elon Musk, will hold its initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, June 12. The stock will be listed on the Nasdaq Exchange under the ticker symbol SPCX.SpaceX has officially priced its IPO at $135 per share. With about 13.1 billion total shares outstanding, that gives the company an initial market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, making it the largest IPO on record.Investment banks underwriting the IPO are reporting immense demand, but history says SpaceX is likely to underperform the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) in the long run, which means investors would be better off buying an S&P 500 index fund instead of participating in the IPO.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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