Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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22.06.2026 20:00:00
The SpaceX IPO Is Over. History Says Investors Should Do This Next.
After weeks of excitement and controversy, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) completed its historic initial public offering at a price of $135 per share, successfully selling all of its allotted 555,555,555 shares.The IPO initially raised $75 billion at a valuation of $1.77 trillion. But underwriter allotments and a growing market cap ultimately pushed proceeds closer to $86 billion, with a current market cap hovering around $2.5 trillion.For perspective, SpaceX's valuation is already ahead of Tesla, Meta Platforms, Micron Technology, Berkshire Hathaway, and Walmart. After the post-IPO run, the company is now worth more than JPMorgan Chase and Visa combined.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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