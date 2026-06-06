Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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06.06.2026 10:50:00
The SpaceX IPO Is the Biggest in History. That Doesn't Automatically Make It a Good Investment.
On the Mount Rushmore of highly anticipated initial public offerings (IPOs), SpaceX stock must be one of the four "presidents." Elon Musk's rockets, satellites, and social media conglomerate will finally sell 555.5 million shares to the public on June 12 at an IPO price of $135, listing on the Nasdaq Exchange under the ticker SPCX.The company is reportedly looking to raise $75 billion at an implied market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, making this the largest IPO in history. Combine that size with rising enthusiasm for space equities and some investors' reverence for Musk by way of Tesla, and it's understandable that, forgive the space pun, enthusiasm for the SpaceX share sale is out of this world.The SpaceX IPO is generating buzz, but patience may be a virtue. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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