The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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11.06.2026 20:15:00
The SpaceX IPO Is Tomorrow -- Here's Exactly What Investors Need to Know Before It Hits the Market
One of the biggest days in stock market history is tomorrow. At some point during trading hours on Friday, June 12, SpaceX will begin trading after going public through an initial public offering (IPO). The price is close to final at $135 a share, with a $1.77 trillion market cap and $75 billion in capital raised, barring any last-minute adjustments.Still confused? Here's exactly what investors need to know about tomorrow's SpaceX IPO.Reports say SpaceX will raise approximately $75 billion in its IPO, at a market cap of $1.77 trillion. Both are the largest levels in history. It is also close to 4 times oversubscribed, with $250 billion in investment capital looking to buy at this IPO price.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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