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31.05.2026 19:50:00
The SpaceX IPO Is Weeks Away: Here's What History Says Happens After It Starts Trading
SpaceX is set to make history in just a couple of weeks when it makes its public market debut. The company is looking to raise $75 billion, putting the company's valuation at $1.75 billion, according to reports. That would make it the largest public offering in history.With all the excitement around the company, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the space stock rocket higher even before it opens for trading. A first-day IPO pop isn't uncommon, as underwriters aim to support their valuation and ensure a successful debut. While SpaceX founder Elon Musk plans to set aside a large chunk of shares for retail investors at the IPO price, many more will likely be looking to get into the stock once it starts trading. And history suggests it's often much riskier to buy shares on the first day of trading.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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