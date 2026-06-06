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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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06.06.2026 08:05:00
The SpaceX IPO Looks Expensive on the Surface. Here's What Investors Should Know.
Reports suggest SpaceX is targeting a valuation of $1.77 trillion. That's on the higher side of earlier reports, which speculated that the company would target a valuation somewhere between $1.5 trillion and $2 trillion.Many experts are sounding the alarm about this lofty valuation, especially considering SpaceX remains unprofitable to this day. A recent report from Morningstar, for example, values the company at around $780 billion. Yet according to a recently disclosed prospectus, SpaceX believes it is chasing a total addressable market of $28.5 trillion. For a historical perspective, it's very reasonable to think that SpaceX's targeted $1.77 trillion valuation is scarily overpriced. That's because most of the company's potential has yet to be realized. Pricing the stock, therefore, becomes mostly a practice of what the company can become, not what it is today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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