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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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24.06.2026 18:28:26
The SpaceX IPO Unlock Window Arrives in a Month. What Investors Should Know.
SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) has taken investors on a wild ride since its June 12 IPO. The aerospace and AI company went public at $135 per share, started trading at $150, and soared to a record high of $225.64 on June 16. But as of this writing, it trades at about $160.SpaceX's stock pulled back because its valuation had gotten overheated. At its peak, its market cap briefly hit $2.66 trillion, or 142 times its 2025 revenue of $18.7 billion. It also only floated about 4% of its shares in its IPO, and that limited supply amplified its gains.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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