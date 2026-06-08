Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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08.06.2026 11:06:00
The SpaceX IPO Will Leave Retail Investors Holding the Bag -- Don't Take the Bait
Forget about the May inflation report! The most anticipated event of the week, if not the year, is slated for Friday, June 12. This will mark the debut of Elon Musk's artificial intelligence (AI) and space economy conglomerate, SpaceX, which is raising $75 billion with its initial public offering (IPO).The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and Nasdaq-100 have been abuzz ahead of this historic event. Aside from raising the bar for the largest-ever cash raise, we've witnessed a flurry of rule changes by brokerages and the committees that oversee index inclusion ahead of SpaceX's public debut.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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