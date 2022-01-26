The Starr Conspiracy's Bold New Ways of Working Fuel Record Growth, Revenue, and Client Satisfaction in 2021

FORT WORTH, Texas and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What happens when a company puts its people first? The Starr Conspiracy, a B2B marketing agency focused on companies creating the future of work, adopted some of the most forward-looking people practices in 2021, including remote work, a decentralized team, three-day weekends, and exploring ways to work in virtual reality. The approach spurred employee creativity and engagement soared, while revenue growth and client satisfaction hit all-time highs.

In 2021, The Starr Conspiracy doubled its number of employees, increased revenue 42% compared with 2020 (which was also an exceptionally profitable year), and saw client satisfaction scores (NPS) skyrocket to 100 from 47 in the previous year.

The Starr Conspiracy thrived after creating and implementing "One Team" — its own unique structure of work that leans on individuals' expertise and working in decentralized autonomous teams. The agency also started a virtual-first approach to meetings and collaborations and a remote-first approach to employment. The new flexible way of working allowed the agency to hire exceptional talent across the globe — ranging from South America to Canada to Europe.

Well-being was also a focus in 2021 with the agency shifting to three-day weekends, setting aside daily dedicated focus time, and even giving employees the ability to expense home-delivered meals as a way to ease the burdens many of them felt during the pandemic.

"Our stellar year is proof that investing in the employee experience translates to a great customer experience," said Ashley Bernard, vice president of client services at The Starr Conspiracy. "We care deeply about each other and how we can help people balance work-life pressures. With our One Team approach, we are committed to helping each other succeed, and that translates into great client work and helping our clients succeed."

What's next for this group of pirates (a term employees affectionately use because of the agency's workplace renegade mentality)? The metaverse. At the end of 2021, the company purchased a market-leading VR (virtual reality) headset for each employee. The idea is for people to find ways to connect and collaborate in the metaverse while retaining the flexibility that was put in place in 2021.

"How many companies, small or large, are stepping into the metaverse in the first quarter of 2022?" asked Bret Starr, CEO, co-founder, and partner of The Starr Conspiracy. "The pandemic has given us the license to innovate and find bold ways of working that support people in the flow of work, look out for their well-being, and can tap into human creativity. We believe that a great employee experience leads to a great customer experience, and that translates to a great shareholder experience. It's all about the Reverse Mullet — party in the front, business in the back. Get one."

