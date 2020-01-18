The State of Honduras and the OAS did not reach consensus to sign a new agreement for the continuity of the anti-corruption mission

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras, Jan. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the efforts made by the Government of Honduras during the negotiation with the OAS Secretary General for the continuity of the Mission of Support and Fight against Corruption and Impunity in Honduras (MACCIH), there was no consensus to reach the agreements required for the renewal of the mandate of the MACCIH, signed on January 19, 2016 which has expired on January 20.

The Honduran government emphasized that with the experiences learned and the support of the donor community, "we will continue working on a new proposal with the OAS, other international organizations and allied countries, within the framework of the Constitution of Honduras and International Law".

In that regards, the Honduras Government stresses the importance that a new agreement should consider "the concerns and allegations of social, economic and political sectors in Honduras which have expressed disagreements with the actions of some members of the MACCIH, which were interpreted as excesses of their faculties by the alleged affected citizens, who claim to have been run over in their constitutional rights and guarantees ".

The Government and some sectors also claimed that there was an "impersonation of constitutional and legal powers and actions that were taken independently from the State institutions related with criminal justice".

The Government of Honduras thanked the OAS and the donor countries for their support and reiterated its commitment "to continue working on the construction of more comprehensive mechanisms that will strengthen the Honduran democratic institutions and move forward as a society in the prevention and the fight against corruption and impunity".

