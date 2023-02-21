|
The State of Remote Work: 5 Trends to Know for 2023
MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sudden shift to remote and hybrid work spurred significant change for employers, employees and job seekers. But after several years of adjusting, where do they stand when it comes to working in the office versus anywhere? New research from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half reveals five remote work trends taking shape for 2023. View infographics of the research highlights.
"Even though we've seen more people return to the office as of late, companies shouldn't pull back on remote work policies," said Paul McDonald, senior executive director of Robert Half. "Flexibility and choice are clearly non-negotiables for many professionals, and employers will lose good staff if they limit remote options without a valid reason."
Lynne Smith, Robert Half senior vice president of global human resources, added, "Supporting a hybrid workforce is not easy. It requires extensive planning, paying attention to employee and business needs, and pivoting to get right. But there are huge benefits of embracing a people-first, flexible work philosophy, including a more engaged and productive team."About the Research
The online surveys were developed by Robert Half and conducted by independent research firms. They include responses from more than 2,500 workers 18 years of age or older (conducted Oct. 17 to Nov. 7, 2022) and 2,175 managers with hiring responsibilities (conducted Oct. 20 to Nov. 3, 2022) at companies with 20 or more employees in the U.S.
*Robert Half calculations are based on job postings provided by TalentNeuron™.About Robert Half
Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects people with meaningful work and provides companies with the talent and subject matter expertise they need to confidently compete and grow. Visit roberthalf.com and download the company's award-winning mobile app.
