The Stepping Stones Group acquires The Southcoast Autism Center

BOSTON, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stepping Stones Group (Stepping Stones), a premier, national provider of therapeutic, behavioral, autism, nursing and educational services to children in school, home and community settings, is pleased to announce the acquisition of The Southcoast Autism Center (SCAC), a Massachusetts-based behavioral company.

"Sinead Petersen and the SCAC team have built a high-quality clinical leader in center-based ABA services in Massachusetts. We are excited to partner with the SCAC team as this acquisition marks our entry into center-based care in Massachusetts and serves as a complement to our current home-based services in this important market," stated Tim Murphy, the Chief Executive Officer of The Stepping Stones Group.

"One of the primary reasons I decided to partner with Stepping Stones is because they have the same commitment to excellent, high-quality delivery of clinical therapy that we have at SCAC. I am excited that we will have more resources to expand our programing and continue to be able to deliver quality ABA services to families," said Sinead Petersen, Ph.D., BCBA-D, founder of The Southcoast Autism Center.

SCAC will operate as part of Stepping Stones' Autism and Community business unit. Sinead Petersen will remain with the company and serve as Director of Center Based Services in Massachusetts. She will report to Doug Moes, Ph.D., President of Autism & Community unit.

The Braff Group, a leading mergers and acquisitions firm, represented The Southcoast Autism Center in this transaction.

About The Stepping Stones Group

The Stepping Stones Group is a leading provider of therapeutic and behavioral services to children including those with special needs and autism. The company serves over 1,000 clients and 200,000 children annually across 42 states. With over 30 years of experience, our team consists of over 7,500 employees including licensed clinicians and special educators, dedicated to delivering high-quality therapeutic and behavioral services. For more information: https://thesteppingstonesgroup.com/ .

About The Southcoast Autism Center

Founded in 2011, The Southcoast Autism Center provides center-based applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy for children who carry a diagnosis of autism spectrum disorders (ASD) in the community and home setting in Massachusetts. For more information on The Southcoast Autism Center: http://www.southcoastautismcenter.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-stepping-stones-group-acquires-the-southcoast-autism-center-301464397.html

SOURCE The Stepping Stones Group