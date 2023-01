The Stock Market Bottom Could Already Be In. Don't Miss the Recovery.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Just a few weeks ago, stocks looked like they were headed for another bottom. In fact, the Nasdaq Composite posted its lowest close of the year on Dec. 28, 2022, after the stock market drifted downward following the Federal Reserve's forecast to raise the federal funds rate by another 75 basis points in 2023. Fed Chair Jerome Powell stood by earlier comments that the central bank was determined to bring down inflation to its 2% target even if it meant some pain in the job market and the economy.However, investors seem to be singing a different tune in 2023, and stocks are off to a solid start to begin the year.Continue reading