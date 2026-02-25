Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
25.02.2026 09:48:00
The Stock Market Could Crash in an AI Doomsday Scenario, According to Analysts. Wall Street Is Panicking.
The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) dropped sharply on Monday as investors contemplated a report from Citrini Research about how artificial intelligence could reshape the economy .In recent months, investors have become increasingly concerned that AI code generation tools will disrupt the software industry. The Citrini report extended that anxiety to multiple industries by describing a doomsday scenario in which autonomous machines bring about an economic disaster.While the work is mostly fiction and intended to be through-provoking, it clearly struck a nerve on Wall Street. Here are the important details.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
