NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
15.01.2026 10:12:00
The Stock Market Flashes a Warning Never Seen Before: 2 Brilliant Index Funds to Buy Now
The 10 largest companies in the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) currently account for about 40% of the index's weight. That is well above the long-term average of approximately 20%. In fact, the U.S. stock market has never been so concentration at any point in history.Some analysts are unconcerned, but others are alarmed by that development. "If historical patterns persist, high concentration today portends much lower S&P 500 returns over the next decade than would have been the case in a less concentrated market," says David Kostin, chief U.S. equity strategist at Goldman Sachs.Investors can hedge against that concentration risk with two alternative S&P 500 index funds: the Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEMKT: RWL) and the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEMKT: RSP). Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
