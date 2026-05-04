Nasdaq Aktie

Nasdaq für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
04.05.2026 19:15:00

The Stock Market Flashes a Warning Not Seen for Over 2 Decades: Here's Where History Says the NASDAQ Is Headed Next

Over the long term, stocks tend to rise in price. But these long periods of growth are usually interrupted by market corrections, which are temporary drawdowns of over 10%. Let's discuss some reasons why the Nasdaq Index looks overdue for one of these dips and discuss strategies investors can use to make the most of the situation. In late February, the US and Israel commenced military strikes on Iran, a nation responsible for around 4% of the world's oil supply. The war is having a profound impact on the energy markets, which could have knock-on effects throughout the global economy and financial markets.For stock market investors, the biggest challenge will be potential stagflation. These are periods of slow growth and rising prices that historically followed other Middle Eastern supply shocks, such as the 1973 OPEC oil embargo and the Iranian Revolution in 1979. Back then, higher energy costs reduced the amount of money consumers were able to spend on other things, which hurt corporate earnings and margins.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nasdaq Inc

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nasdaq Inc

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nasdaq Inc 78,00 -0,38% Nasdaq Inc

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im April 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
03.05.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 18: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 18
02.05.26 KW 18: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.05.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schließt schwächer -- ATX und DAX schlussendlich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten am Montag Verluste. Die Wall Street zeigte sich mit Verlusten. An den Börsen in Asien ging es zum Wochenstart nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen