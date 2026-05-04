Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
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04.05.2026 19:15:00
The Stock Market Flashes a Warning Not Seen for Over 2 Decades: Here's Where History Says the NASDAQ Is Headed Next
Over the long term, stocks tend to rise in price. But these long periods of growth are usually interrupted by market corrections, which are temporary drawdowns of over 10%. Let's discuss some reasons why the Nasdaq Index looks overdue for one of these dips and discuss strategies investors can use to make the most of the situation. In late February, the US and Israel commenced military strikes on Iran, a nation responsible for around 4% of the world's oil supply. The war is having a profound impact on the energy markets, which could have knock-on effects throughout the global economy and financial markets.For stock market investors, the biggest challenge will be potential stagflation. These are periods of slow growth and rising prices that historically followed other Middle Eastern supply shocks, such as the 1973 OPEC oil embargo and the Iranian Revolution in 1979. Back then, higher energy costs reduced the amount of money consumers were able to spend on other things, which hurt corporate earnings and margins.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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