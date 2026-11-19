Something Holdings Aktie
ISIN: JP3322960000
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19.11.2026 15:04:46
The Stock Market Is About to Do Something It Has Never Done: Absorb 2 Trillion-Dollar IPOs in 6 Months. Prediction: SpaceX Stock, Not Anthropic, Is the One That Benefits.
The Anthropic (NASDAQ:ANT) initial public offering (IPO) follows the Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX) IPO earlier this year, and there could be yet another IPO of a trillion-dollar-valued AI-related company next year if OpenAI comes to market in 2027. Despite the recent market turbulence centered on Nvidia and Jensen Huang, there are no signs yet of a slowdown in AI spending, which means AI infrastructure companies like SpaceX are ideally placed to benefit from Anthropic’s IPO. Here's why.
Image source: The White House.
As outlined in its Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, Anthropic has long-term spending commitments totaling $900.9 billion, with $451.6 billion expected to occur before the end of 2030.
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