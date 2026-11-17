Something Holdings Aktie
ISIN: JP3322960000
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17.11.2026 12:15:02
The Stock Market Is Doing Something for Just the 3rd Time in Nearly 30 Years, and History Is Clear Where the S&P 500 Is Headed
Since OpenAI launched ChatGPT to the public in late November 2022, the stock market has enjoyed a pretty epic rally fueled by enthusiasm surrounding artificial intelligence (AI). Over the last four years, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) has gained 85%, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) has surged 119%. Even the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) has advanced by 51%, illustrating how the bull market has extended beyond technology stocks.
The AI revolution has propelled stock market valuations to historically elevated levels, raising concerns that investors may be witnessing another bubble. One useful valuation tool suggests investors have good reason to be cautious right now, although its history also demonstrates why attempting to time the market is often a costly mistake.
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