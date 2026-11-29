The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) have fallen into correction territory as investors have grown increasingly concerned about the amount of money technology companies are spending on artificial intelligence. Persistent inflation and the possibility of further interest rate hikes have also weighed on sentiment.

Unfortunately, the situation may get worse. The S&P 500 recently crossed a key valuation threshold for only the second time in 145 years. The first incident coincided with the dot-com bubble, and history suggests the S&P 500 could suffer substantial losses over the next two or three years.

Nevertheless, Wall Street remains optimistic about the stock market's prospects in 2027. Here's what investors should know.

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