Something Holdings Aktie
ISIN: JP3322960000
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16.10.2026 14:30:00
The Stock Market Is Doing Something for Only the 3rd Time in 156 Years, and History Is Clear a Crash May be Hiding in Plain Sight
The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has been on an impressive run since the bear market of 2022. Since hitting a bottom in October 2022, the index has more than doubled, gaining approximately 115%. This translates into an annualized return of roughly 21% over four years, more than twice its historical average of approximately 10% annually, including dividends.
Here's the catch: Stock prices do not outperform their long-term averages indefinitely. Eventually, markets experience mean reversion, a process in which unusually strong returns are followed by periods of weaker performance. While this doesn't guarantee a crash is imminent, one particular valuation indicator is flashing a warning investors should not ignore.
The cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio (CAPE) measures the S&P 500's price relative to its average inflation-adjusted earnings over the last 10 years. The point is to smooth out temporary earnings fluctuations, providing a more balanced perspective on whether stocks are expensive or fairly valued.
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