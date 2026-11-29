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ISIN: PLCOMES00020
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29.11.2026 12:36:02
The Stock Market Is Doing Something for Only the 3rd Time in 156 Years, and History Makes It Clear What Comes Next for Stocks
Although volatility is the price of admission to what's arguably the greatest wealth creator on the planet, the stock market has been relatively unstoppable over the last four years. In 2026, the time-tested Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI), benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC), and growth-stock-dominated Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) all climbed to several record highs.
The artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure build-out has lit a fire under Wall Street, but it's far from the only catalyst. Investors have also been encouraged by record S&P 500 share buybacks, considerably better-than-expected corporate earnings, and initial public offering euphoria, among other factors.
While history shows that Wall Street's major stock indexes rise over extended periods, historical precedent also tells us that bull markets aren't indefinite.
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