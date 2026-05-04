Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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04.05.2026 22:00:00
The Stock Market Is Doing Something for Only the 4th Time in 156 Years -- and History Is Very Clear About What Happens Next
It's an exciting time in the stock market. Investors are racing to invest in SpaceX stock, which could reach a valuation of $2 trillion. Meanwhile, artificial intelligence stocks continue to hit new highs, fueling speculative new adjacent markets like the market for small modular nuclear reactors.When you pay closer attention, however, something troubling is happening. In fact, the stock market is doing something right now that it has only done three other times in the past 156 years. Markets have now done this four total times, and history is clear about what happens next. Hint: It's not pretty.The State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEMKT: SPY) is one of the largest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on the planet today. The investment vehicle tracks the S&P 500 index, which itself tracks the stock price performance of the largest 500 companies in the U.S.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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