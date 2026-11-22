Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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22.11.2026 12:36:02
The Stock Market Is Doing Something for Only the 5th Time This Century, and History Says It's Obvious What Comes Next for Stocks
With less than six weeks left in 2026, investors have little to complain about. The mature-stock-driven Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI), broad-based S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC), and tech-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) have all catapulted to several record highs this year, driven by the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure build-out, better-than-expected corporate earnings, and initial public offering euphoria.
While Wall Street's major stock indexes have made a habit of climbing the proverbial wall of worry and rising over the long term, history also makes clear that bull markets don't last forever. If things seem too perfect for investors, they often are.
Though any number of headwinds can knock the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite off their respective pedestals, one stands out. We're currently witnessing the stock market do something for only the fifth time this century, and history doesn't mince its words about what comes next for stocks.
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