Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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15.11.2026 12:36:02
The Stock Market Is Doing Something for Only the 6th Time in 156 Years, and History Says It's Clear What Comes Next for Stocks
Despite a few periods of short-lived volatility, 2026 has shaped up as another banner year for the stock market. The ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI), benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC), and innovation-powered Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) have reached several record highs, courtesy of the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure build-out.
While history decisively shows that Wall Street's major stock indexes rise over long periods, it also tells us that bull markets aren't indefinite and that when things look too good to be true, they typically are.
Currently, we're witnessing the stock market do something for just the sixth time since January 1871 -- and if history has its say, it's pretty clear what comes next for stocks.
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