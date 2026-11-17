Something Holdings Aktie
ISIN: JP3322960000
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17.11.2026 16:15:02
The Stock Market Is Doing Something for Only the Second Time in 155 Years. Here's What History Says Could Come Next.
Usually, when something happens in the stock market only a few times over decades, it's either really good or really bad; there's not much in between. In this case, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) index is doing something that's only happened twice since 1871.
The Shiller price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is a measuring stick that helps put the S&P 500's valuation in perspective. It compares current prices to the index's average inflation-adjusted profits over the past 10 years. The S&P 500 didn't exist in 1871, but economists have pulled historical data to show what it would've been.
Right now, the Shiller P/E ratio is 40.7, which is, to put it lightly, very high. The only other time the ratio has hovered above 40 was during the dot-com bubble. Those aren't exactly encouraging words, but will the results be different this time around?
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