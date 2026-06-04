Something Holdings Aktie
ISIN: JP3322960000
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05.06.2026 00:00:00
The Stock Market Is Doing Something Unexpected Right Now, but History Has Good News for Investors
Millions of Americans are feeling the pinch of higher costs -- to the point that the level of food insecurity in the U.S. is higher now than at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when millions of workers were unemployed, a new survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York found.Consumer sentiment also hit a new low in May. The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, which measures consumers' economic outlook, dropped to its lowest point ever -- lower than during the Great Recession, the pandemic, and the 2022 bear market.Typically, economic pessimism goes hand in hand with a declining stock market. Right now, though, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is reaching record high after record high with no signs of slowing down. This disconnect is unusual, and while nobody can predict exactly where the market is headed, history can offer some reassuring news for investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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