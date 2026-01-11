Something Holdings Aktie
ISIN: JP3322960000
|
11.01.2026 10:00:00
The Stock Market Is Doing Something Witnessed Only 2 Times in 153 Years -- and History Is Very Clear About What Happens in the New Year.
The stock market has had quite a run over the past three years. It roared into bull territory, and that momentum has continued, with the S&P 500 delivering annual gains of 24%, 23%, and 16%, respectively. Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, quantum computing players, and other growth companies have led the movement -- for a couple of reasons. Investors, seeing the potential of these exciting technologies, have aimed to get in on future leaders early in the story. That way, they may maximize their gains as developments unfold.Investors also have liked the idea that we're heading into a lower interest rate environment. The Federal Reserve began cutting rates in 2024 and continued to do so last year. A lower rate environment is positive for companies as it reduces their borrowing costs, making it easier for them to grow. And it also offers relief to consumers' wallets -- and that's great news for consumer-related businesses.Now, as we start off a new year, investors are wondering what's next for stocks. Will the market continue to soar in 2026? It's a great idea to zoom in on the market and consider the current picture closely. And when we do this, we can see that the stock market is doing something witnessed only twice in 153 years. And history is very clear about what may happen in the new year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
