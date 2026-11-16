Something Holdings Aktie

Something Holdings ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: JP3322960000

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16.11.2026 10:02:02

The Stock Market Is Doing Something Witnessed Only 2 Times in 155 Years -- and History Is Crystal Clear About What Happens Next.

The S&P 500 galloped higher over the past three calendar years, climbing 78%, and generally carried the momentum into 2026. Investors were excited about the development of artificial intelligence (AI) and rushed to get in on early winners in the field, from chip designers to cloud computing giants. These developers and sellers of AI had already started generating significant revenue growth amid the boom and predicted that much more would follow over the long run.

All of this sent AI stocks, as well as other growth players, soaring, and the weight of tech players in major indexes pushed the indexes higher too. On top of this, many other companies, often those benefiting from the use of AI, saw their shares advance too. Though certain headwinds such as geopolitical and economic uncertainties have weighed on the movement at some points this year, the overall direction has been positive.

As a result, the stock market is doing something witnessed only two times in 155 years. And history is crystal clear about what happens next.

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