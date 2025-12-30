The Stock Market Is Flashing a Warning Last Seen Decades Ago, and the Federal Reserve Just Made President Trump's Tariffs Even Riskier. Here Is What History Says Could Happen Next.

AGO Aktie
As of the closing bell on Dec. 23, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) had gained 17% in 2025 -- putting the index on pace for a third straight year of double-digit percentage gains. Similar to the past two years, one of the biggest themes fueling the stock market throughout 2025 was artificial intelligence (AI). Although the technology, energy, and industrials sectors continue to push the market to new highs, there was another variable at play this year influencing the performance of the S&P 500: investor sentiment around President Donald Trump's tariffs. As 2026 draws closer, investors are surely wondering just how much longer the bull market can keep soaring. Below, I'll break down some useful metrics that should help paint a picture of where the stock market could be headed next year. From there, we'll dive into a recent report published by the Federal Reserve to assess the success of the new tariff agenda.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
