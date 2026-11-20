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20.11.2026 20:43:48
The Stock Market Is Flashing a Warning Seen Just 6 Times in 156 Years, and History Is Clear What Comes Next for Stocks
History doesn't repeat itself exactly, but sometimes it comes pretty close. And right now, one of the stock market's most reliable valuation tools is flashing a warning seen only six times since 1871.
The warning comes from the Shiller price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, one of our most time-honored valuation tools. This handy metric divides the current price of the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) by its average inflation-adjusted earnings from the previous 10 years, helping us gauge how expensive stocks are. Over 156 years, the Shiller P/E has averaged nearly 18. Only six times has the metric crossed a threshold of 30; in five of the last six, it was followed by a significant market decline.
Today, the Shiller P/E clocks in at around 40. On the surface, that seems concerning for investors. But there might be a catch to this seemingly ominous warning, and it might change how we interpret what history is signaling to us.
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