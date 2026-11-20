History doesn't repeat itself exactly, but sometimes it comes pretty close. And right now, one of the stock market's most reliable valuation tools is flashing a warning seen only six times since 1871.

The warning comes from the Shiller price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, one of our most time-honored valuation tools. This handy metric divides the current price of the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) by its average inflation-adjusted earnings from the previous 10 years, helping us gauge how expensive stocks are. Over 156 years, the Shiller P/E has averaged nearly 18. Only six times has the metric crossed a threshold of 30; in five of the last six, it was followed by a significant market decline.

Today, the Shiller P/E clocks in at around 40. On the surface, that seems concerning for investors. But there might be a catch to this seemingly ominous warning, and it might change how we interpret what history is signaling to us.

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