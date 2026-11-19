Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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19.11.2026 17:00:02
The Stock Market Is Flashing a Warning Sign for Only the 6th Time in 156 Years, and History Is Clear What Direction Stocks Could Go Next
The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC), and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) have each enjoyed abnormally high gains in recent years, fueled in large part by euphoria around artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. Investors are pouring historic levels of capital into companies designing AI chips, cloud infrastructure providers, and enterprise software. This has pushed stock market valuations into historically elevated levels.
One revealing valuation indicator is the cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings (CAPE) ratio, commonly called the Shiller P/E ratio. Developed by Nobel Prize-winning economist Robert Shiller, this tool compares the S&P 500's current price with its average inflation-adjusted earnings over the last 10 years.
Unlike a conventional price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, the CAPE ratio smooths out volatility in corporate earnings. This approach provides a longer-term perspective on stock market valuations.
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