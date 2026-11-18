This year has been one for the record books, and the market has had no shortage of surprises for investors. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC), and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) are up by roughly 14%, 10%, and 13%, respectively, over the last 12 months, despite recent volatility.

Many investors are not feeling optimistic, however. More than 51% of investors believe stock prices will sink in the next six months, according to a survey from the American Association of Individual Investors published on Nov. 11. Meanwhile, only 31% believe prices will climb.

It's impossible to say where the market is headed in the short term, but one indicator is repeating a pattern seen only during the dot-com bubble. Here's where history says we could be headed.

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