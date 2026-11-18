Comes Aktie
ISIN: PLCOMES00020
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18.11.2026 09:00:02
The Stock Market Is Flashing a Warning Sign Seen Only Once Before. History Is Clear About What Comes Next.
This year has been one for the record books, and the market has had no shortage of surprises for investors. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC), and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) are up by roughly 14%, 10%, and 13%, respectively, over the last 12 months, despite recent volatility.
Many investors are not feeling optimistic, however. More than 51% of investors believe stock prices will sink in the next six months, according to a survey from the American Association of Individual Investors published on Nov. 11. Meanwhile, only 31% believe prices will climb.
It's impossible to say where the market is headed in the short term, but one indicator is repeating a pattern seen only during the dot-com bubble. Here's where history says we could be headed.
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