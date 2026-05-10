Comes Aktie
ISIN: PLCOMES00020
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10.05.2026 14:00:00
The Stock Market Is Flashing a Warning Signal It Has Only Shown Twice Before. Here's What Comes Next.
The market has consistently reached new all-time highs over the last few months. But no bull market can last forever, and right now may be a smart time to look at the big picture.To be clear, nobody knows exactly what the market will do, especially in the near term. Even the best stock market metrics can't predict the future, so there's no guarantee a downturn is around the corner. That said, the market is flashing a warning signal rarely seen throughout history.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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