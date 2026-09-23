Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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23.09.2026 16:00:01
The Stock Market Is Flashing Multiple Warning Signs. Is Now the Time to Pull Money Out of S&P 500 Index Funds?
The S&P 500 is around record levels as interest rate hikes aren't slowing down the markets. Investor sentiment remains strong, and valuations continue rising.
But there are plenty of flashing warning signs out there that investors should be careful not to ignore. Rising interest rates may not be problematic just yet, but a tightening cycle may only be in its early stages. Concerns about the economy, and of course, sky-high valuations for many stocks, could make the broad index due for a significant decline.
Could now be a time for investors to consider moving out of S&P 500 index funds and into safer investments?
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