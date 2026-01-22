Safety Income and Growth Aktie
WKN DE: A2DTYA / ISIN: US78649D1046
|
22.01.2026 21:28:49
The Stock Market Is In 'Hyper‑Bull' Mode — And Its Safety Net Has Vanished
Global investors are feeling pretty good about stocks, maybe a little too good. Bank of America's latest Fund Manager Survey shows the most bullish positioning since 2021 – with surging optimism, low cash levels, and hedging like it is Donald Trump's first term.The survey, conducted between January 9 and January 15, included 196 participants managing a combined $575 billion in assets. Notably, it happened before fresh geopolitical tensions flared over Greenland and renewed tariff threats.Numbers showed that 38% of respondents expect stronger global growth, while recession fears have dropped to a two-year low. Equity allocations climbed to their highest level since December 2024, with 48% of fund managers saying they're overweight stocks.All of that pushed BofA's widely watched Bull & Bear Indicator up to 9.4 — firmly in "hyper-bull" territory. Historically, that's the zone where sentiment is so stretched that markets tend to become vulnerable to negative surprises.In BofA's framework, such a level signals extreme ...Full story available on Benzinga.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga
