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ERA Mining Machinery Aktie

ERA Mining Machinery für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0X91P / ISIN: KYG3108S1066

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16.03.2026 06:31:00

The Stock Market Is Near Its Peak Dot-Com Era Valuation -- Here's Why You Shouldn't Worry

Investors and consumers alike are worried about a potential bear market and recession. Since the start of 2026, the State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEMKT: SPY) -- which tracks the broad S&P 500 index -- has fallen in value by roughly 3%. That has investors shaken after several years of impressive stock market gains. And even after the small dip, markets still trade at nosebleed levels, especially according to one critical indicator.Perhaps the most popular valuation metric used by investors is the price-to-earnings ratio. This essentially gauges how much investors are willing to pay for $1 in accounting profits. By averaging the price-to-earnings ratios of every company in a given index like the S&P 500, we can get a good sense of how pricey the stock market is overall.Since 1870 -- the first year data is available -- U.S. stock markets have traded at an average price-to-earnings multiple of 15. The median over that time is a bit higher at roughly 16. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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