ERA Mining Machinery Aktie
WKN DE: A0X91P / ISIN: KYG3108S1066
|
16.03.2026 06:31:00
The Stock Market Is Near Its Peak Dot-Com Era Valuation -- Here's Why You Shouldn't Worry
Investors and consumers alike are worried about a potential bear market and recession. Since the start of 2026, the State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEMKT: SPY) -- which tracks the broad S&P 500 index -- has fallen in value by roughly 3%. That has investors shaken after several years of impressive stock market gains. And even after the small dip, markets still trade at nosebleed levels, especially according to one critical indicator.Perhaps the most popular valuation metric used by investors is the price-to-earnings ratio. This essentially gauges how much investors are willing to pay for $1 in accounting profits. By averaging the price-to-earnings ratios of every company in a given index like the S&P 500, we can get a good sense of how pricey the stock market is overall.Since 1870 -- the first year data is available -- U.S. stock markets have traded at an average price-to-earnings multiple of 15. The median over that time is a bit higher at roughly 16. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ERA Mining Machinery Ltd.
Analysen zu ERA Mining Machinery Ltd.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiens Börsen uneins
An den asiatischen Börsen zeigen sich zum Wochenstart mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.