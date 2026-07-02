Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
02.07.2026 07:00:00
The Stock Market Is on the Verge of Doing Something for the First Time in 155 Years, and History Is Crystal Clear on What It Could Mean for Investors
If you regularly tune in to financial news programming, you're probably familiar with Wall Street analysts citing the price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) -- either looking back over the previous 12 months or looking at earnings estimates for the next 12 -- as a common way to value the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC).While these metrics are useful, I think the cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings (CAPE) ratio stands as one of the more insightful tools for assessing long-term stock market valuations. The CAPE ratio was developed to smooth out the volatility seen in single-year earnings figures. It's calculated by taking the current price of the stock market relative to the average of earnings per share (EPS) over the prior 10 years. This approach better reveals whether stocks are trading at levels justified by companies' financial performance, or if speculation has fueled prices to unsustainable extremes.Overall, the CAPE ratio has been useful in highlighting cycles of overvaluation and undervaluation, helping shape investor outcomes along the way. At recent prices, the CAPE ratio sat at a reading of 41 -- firmly in overvaluation territory. Let's break down what this could signal and what warrants careful consideration.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!