The Stock Market Is Rebounding. Is Now the Time to Invest?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market has been rallying in recent weeks, with the S&P 500 up more than 12% over the past month. The Nasdaq has also entered a bull market after rising more than 20% from its low in mid-June.However, it's uncertain whether these gains will last. While many investors are hopeful that the worst of this bear market is over, some experts warn that this surge is only temporary and the market still has further to fall. Right now , though, it's too soon to tell whether the market is on the road to recovery or a steeper drop is yet to come.That can make it challenging, then, to decide when to invest. If stock prices are on the way up, now could be a smart buying opportunity. But if this bear market isn't over yet, it could be tempting to wait a little longer. What's the best option for you?Continue reading