Comes Aktie
ISIN: PLCOMES00020
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29.09.2026 11:00:00
The Stock Market Is Repeating a Pattern Seen Only Once in the Past 100 Years. Here's What History Says Comes Next.
The stock market has been on a seemingly unstoppable run lately, with the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all reaching multiple record highs in 2026 despite a slew of obstacles.
However, all of this growth has become a double-edged sword for investors: Climbing stock prices are lucrative in the short term, but they also increase the risk that the market is overvalued and due for a correction.
One popular stock market metric suggests the market is repeating a pattern that has only occurred ahead of the dot-com bubble. However, history has promising news about what's coming next.
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