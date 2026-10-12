The Stock Market Is Repeating a Pattern Seen Only Once Since 1871. Here's What History Says Comes Next.

The stock market has been booming lately, with both the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) notching new all-time highs this month.

But the market will have to work hard to maintain this winning streak. Bond yields are reaching their highest levels in decades, pushing up borrowing costs, and high oil prices are also keeping inflation elevated.

Amid all of these headwinds, the market has been sending a quiet warning signal over the past few months that echoes the dot-com bubble of the early 2000s. Here's what history says investors can expect.

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