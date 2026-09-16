The Stock Market Is Sending a Rare Historical Warning. Warren Buffett Says Investors Should Make This 1 Move.

After years of seemingly unstoppable growth, major market indexes have faltered. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all slipped into the red over the last month, each down between 1% and 2%, as of this writing.

There's no shortage of reasons why the market is struggling. New fears around AI are rattling tech stocks, oil prices are reaching new highs, uncertainty in the bond market is pushing yields to dangerous thresholds, and it's all but certain the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates this week.

While the market has remained resilient through much of this volatility, it's also been sending a quiet warning in the background. The good news, though, is that Warren Buffett has some timeless advice for moments exactly like this.

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