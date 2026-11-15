The Stock Market Is Sending a Rare Warning. Here's Warren Buffett's Best Bear Market Advice.

Warren Buffett, the former CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB), was best known for his stock-picking acumen. He was such a successful investor that he earned the nickname The Oracle of Omaha. While investors paid close attention to the stocks Buffett bought, they probably didn't focus enough on what he did after buying them. And he followed the same approach through both bull and bear markets.

As the market flashes a valuation warning sign, with the Shiller CAPE Ratio at levels last seen before major market downturns, now is the time to revisit Buffett's not-so-hidden long-term secret. After buying a stock, he would hold it for the long term to benefit from the company's long-term growth. Here's why that's so important to remember today.

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