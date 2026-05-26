Comes Aktie

Comes für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: PLCOMES00020

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26.05.2026 09:15:00

The Stock Market Is Sounding the Alarm Right Now, and History Is Clear on What Comes Next

The stock market has had no shortage of success lately, with the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) soaring by 30%, 24%, and 41%, respectively, over the past 12 months.However, all of this growth has some investors concerned that the market is overvalued and due for a correction -- or a full-blown recession. While one stock market metric is sounding the alarm right now, history still has good news for investors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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