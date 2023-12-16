|
16.12.2023 12:15:00
The Stock Market Is Surging. Should You Invest Now or Wait?
After a tumultuous couple of years, the stock market has been surging recently. So far this year, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) is up by around 12%, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has risen by nearly 23%, and the Nasdaq (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has soared by a whopping 41%.While many investors are excited about the possibility of a new bull market, others are worried that this is only a temporary rally and that prices will fall again.It can be tough, then, to decide whether to invest now or wait. If prices are on their way up, now could be a fantastic time to buy. But if you invest now and the market dips, your portfolio might immediately lose value. The good news, though, is that your timing may not matter as much as you think.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
