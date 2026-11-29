Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
29.11.2026 20:15:02
The Stock Market Just Did Something For Only the Second Time This Century, and History Is Clear on What Happens Next
Investors have experienced a significant bout of volatility in recent weeks, as the artificial intelligence stocks that have led the market higher over the past four-plus years face potential headwinds. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC), and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) all temporarily fell into correction territory in November (the Nasdaq is still there), declining at least 10% from their all-time highs.
That's not uncommon. The major indexes experience a correction about once every other year. But something extremely uncommon happened when the market recently drove prices down: growth stocks were suddenly less expensive, from a valuation standpoint, than value stocks. The only other time that's happened this century is amid the Great Recession in 2008-09.
History is clear about what happens next.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Time Inc When Issued
Analysen zu Time Inc When Issued
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen freundlich -- ATX und DAX verabschieden sich stärker ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit deutlichen Aufschlägen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten im Handel am Freitag Gewinne. Die US-Börsen schließen deutlich im Plus. In Asien waren zum Wochenschluss kräftige Aufschläge zu beobachten.