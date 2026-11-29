Investors have experienced a significant bout of volatility in recent weeks, as the artificial intelligence stocks that have led the market higher over the past four-plus years face potential headwinds. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC), and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) all temporarily fell into correction territory in November (the Nasdaq is still there), declining at least 10% from their all-time highs.

That's not uncommon. The major indexes experience a correction about once every other year. But something extremely uncommon happened when the market recently drove prices down: growth stocks were suddenly less expensive, from a valuation standpoint, than value stocks. The only other time that's happened this century is amid the Great Recession in 2008-09.

History is clear about what happens next.

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