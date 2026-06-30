Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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30.06.2026 08:00:00
The Stock Market Just Did Something for the 2nd Time in 100 Years, and History Says What Comes Next
The CAPE ratio is flashing a warning that, in over a century of stock market history, has only shown up once before: near the top of the dot-com bubble.With the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite indexes both near record highs, it stands to reason to ask, should I be worried? Here's what you need to know.CAPE stands for the cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio. It's basically a smoothed-out version of the regular price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio -- a standard valuation metric for a stock -- but applied to the whole market. It takes the price of the S&P 500 and divides it by the average of its inflation-adjusted earnings over the past 10 years. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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