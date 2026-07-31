Something Holdings Aktie

Something Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: JP3322960000

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31.07.2026 08:00:00

The Stock Market Just Did Something for the 2nd Time in 100 Years, and History Says What Comes Next

The cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings (CAPE) ratio has now closed above 40 for three months running. In more than a century of stock market data, that has happened exactly one other time: the dot-com bubble that eventually saw the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) lose nearly 50% of its value from March 2000 to October 2002. So, should you be worried?The CAPE ratio is basically a smoothed-out version of the ordinary price-to-earnings ratio (P/E), in which the price of a stock -- or the entire market -- is divided by its earnings per share (EPS). The difference is that the CAPE ratio takes the level of the S&P 500 and divides it by the average of its inflation-adjusted earnings over the previous 10 years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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