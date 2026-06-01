Incredible Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2P6F3 / ISIN: SGXE23963270
|
01.06.2026 10:53:00
The Stock Market Just Did Something Incredible. History Says This Will Happen Next.
Investors panicked when the U.S. attacked Iran in late February. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) fell nearly 8% over the following month as missiles and drones disrupted shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, causing the largest oil supply disruption in history.However, investors' anxiety eased when President Trump struck a more diplomatic tone in late March, and the ceasefire announced in early April cemented the rebound. Over the eight-week period that ended May 22, the S&P 500 advanced 17.3%, the second-best eight-week rally in history.The stock market maintained its momentum last week. The S&P 500 has now climbed 19% since March 27 and closed higher in nine straight weeks, its longest win streak since 2023. And history says the index is likely to maintain its upward trajectory during the next year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Incredible Holdings Ltd. Registered Shs
|
29.01.26
|The incredible shrinking dollar (Financial Times)