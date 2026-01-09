Something Holdings Aktie
ISIN: JP3322960000
|
09.01.2026 17:15:46
The Stock Market Just Did Something It Hasn't Done Since 1950 -- and It's Scary
The holidays aren't just a time for people to celebrate. Holidays are a time for the markets to celebrate, too.The "Santa Claus rally," which looks at the performance of the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) over the last five trading days of December and the first two of January, is traditionally considered a good opportunity for investors to capture gains. From 1950-2025, the S&P 500 has posted positive returns 78% of the time during this period, with an average gain of 1.3%. However, the rally ending in 2026 delivered a warning, not tidings of good cheer.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
